Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Did Not Practice on Thursday

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per team reporter Jim Wyatt.

Not spotted at Thursday's #Titans practice:



DL Jeffery Simmons

OLB Rashad Weaver

FB Tory Carter



QB Ryan Tannehill was at practice in helmet, but watched during the open period — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 27, 2022

There’s a chance we could see rookie quarterback Malik Willis make his first career NFL start on Sunday if Tannehill is unable to manage the pain of an ankle injury he suffered in their Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They face a tricky road divisional matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday and doing so without Tannehill may only make things more difficult.

In 2022, Tannehill has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions in six starts. It’s possible we see even more Derrick Henry than usual on Sunday if Tannehill is not at 100 percent for the matchup.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Odds

The Tennessee Titans are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.