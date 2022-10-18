Yankees Will Have Gerrit Cole Available in Relief for Game 5 vs. Guardians by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Yankees may go to their ace at some point during tonight’s Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians if they need to. According to National baseball reporter for the Washington Post, Chelsea Janes, manager Aaron Boone has confirmed Gerrit Cole could be available for the series clincher.

Gerrit Cole “could be in play” this afternoon, Boone said. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 18, 2022

Cole has already notched two wins in this series in Games 1 and 4. The five-time All-Star has pitched 13.1 innings this postseason and sports a 2-0 mark with a sparkling 2.03 ERA, 0.90 WHIP to go along with 16 strikeouts.

For the 2022 regular season, Cole went 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 257 strikeouts in 200.2 innings pitched.

Nestor Cortes is tonight’s starter after he went five innings in Friday’s Game 2 loss. Cortes gave up two earned runs, walked three, and had three Ks in the defeat.

James Taillon was the original starter for last night’s game but was pushed for Cortes with the postponement.

The Yankees are substantial home favorites sitting at -180 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.