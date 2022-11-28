Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Play in Week 13 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The #Bengals have won three in a row and reinforcements are on the way. Source says the plan is for star WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to return this week. He was close last week and is expected to go this week vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Chase hasn’t played since Week 7, but Cincinnati has fared pretty well without him, going 3-1 during his absence. His return couldn’t come at a better time, as the Bengals could make the top of the AFC interesting with an upset home victory over the Chiefs on Sunday. Tied atop the division with the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals are seeking back-to-back division titles for the first time since 1982.

In 2022, Chase has made 47 receptions on 74 targets for 605 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. With him back in the mix, expect both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to see a slight downtick in targets moving forward.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are two-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 53, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.