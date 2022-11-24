Bills Star LB Von Miller Ruled OUT with Knee Injury by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills have suffered a blow as star pass rusher Von Miller exited Thursday’s contest against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and will not return.

The initial diagnosis for #Bills star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

Miller went down late in the second quarter before walking gingerly off the field. After several minutes in the medical tent, the 33-year-old was carted back to the locker room and ruled out.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the initial diagnosis is a knee sprain. Miller will undergo an MRI on Friday and is expected to miss some time.

Signed to a massive six-year, $120 million contract inked this past offseason, the former Denver Bronco has more than lived up to the hefty price tag and then some. Through ten games, Miller has recorded eight sacks, ten tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 11 quarterback hits.

You can find the latest odds and betting lines for the Bills versus Lions over on FanDuel Sportsbook.