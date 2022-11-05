Cam Akers could Play Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Cam Akers could play Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Akers has been deactivated for the last two games for the Rams due to personal reasons. While the Rams haven’t announced what precisely those reasons are, it is perceived to be a rift between the player and the coaching staff.

It was thought that the Rams would trade him before the deadline Tuesday, but when that came and went, perhaps the player and team realized they are stuck with each other this season and have to make the best of this situation. LA needs some production from their run game, but with a banged-up and underperforming offensive line, that may not be easy to come by Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.