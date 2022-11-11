Duke C Dereck Lively II Available for Friday vs. USC Upstate by SportsGrid November 11, 2022

Duke center Dereck Lively II will be available for the team’s matchup against USC Upstate on Friday, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Duke freshman Dereck Lively II will dress and be available to play tonight against USC Upstate, per release. 5-star prospect. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 11, 2022

Lively will make his collegiate debut on Friday night after missing Monday’s season-opening win over Jacksonville due to a calf injury. The wording is slightly interesting as Rothstein said he’d be available, so there is a chance Lively is on a minutes restriction against such a lowly opponent. 247Sports ranked Lively as the number one recruit in the 2022 class, and he is widely projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He will anchor the paint for the Blue Devils as they are heavy favorites at Cameron Indoor Stadium against USC Upstate of the Big South. Keep an eye out if he makes the starting lineup.

Duke vs. USC Upstate Odds

Duke is a 29.5-point favorite against USC Upstate on Friday night, with the total set at 149.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.