Eagles-Texans Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’ Philly vs. Houston is on the gridiron, too, this week by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

Now that Week 8 of the NFL regular season is behind us, let’s try to start Week 9 off on the winning track with the big “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans.

Here are three bets to make for this matchup. Let’s start with the point spread

Texas +13.5 (-105, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Both teams enter this primetime game on completely different paths. The Texans have struggled all season and haven’t won a game in weeks. On the flip side, the Eagles have been perfect. They are the only unbeaten team in the NFL at 7-0. The opening line of this game tells that story with the Texans being two-touchdown underdogs. The line hasn’t moved much since as it sits at 13.5 currently. But on the big stage of TNF, I like Houston to cover this number. Every game has been competitive except for the Las Vegas Raiders game in which the Texans were blown out. But that game was on the road and the Raiders have an explosive passing game. The Eagles are explosive through the air as well but are a run-first style of offense. If the Texans can limit the big plays off play-action, they will not get smoked at home. I’ll take a chance on the Texans covering +13.5 at -105 on DraftKings.

Under 45.5 total points (-110, DraftKings)

My prediction is both teams will try to establish themselves physically on the line of scrimmage at the point of attack. Most games in the NFL are won and lost in the trenches of both the defensive and offensive lines. Clearly, the Eagles have the talent advantage in both areas, but the Texans are coached by a great defensive mind in Lovie Smith and most of the defensive deficiencies are because their offense can’t sustain drives. Any defense will struggle if it’s on the field all the time. Offensively, the Texans rank 28th in time of possession. Conversely, the Eagles are No. 1 in that category. But I’m betting on the Texans to be better at sustaining drives, which will provide a fresher defense to try and slow down the Eagles. Give me the Under 45.5 Total Points available on DraftKings at -110.

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown (-130, DraftKings)

My final bet for this game is on a player who will not only be the X-factor Thursday night, but possibly the MVP of the entire league, Jalen Hurts. Hurts has six passing touchdowns in his last two games, but the Texans have only given up five passing touchdowns all season long. The run defense for Houston has been by far the weakest link, ranking dead last in the NFL and giving up 186 yards per game. I’m anticipating a balanced attack from Hurts tonight both through the air and the run. I’m betting him to score an anytime touchdown at -130 available on DraftKings.