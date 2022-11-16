Eagles Without TE Dallas Goedert for Weeks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Dallas Goedert is expected to miss multiple games for the Philadelphia Eagles, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury suffered in the win over the #Commanders last night, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Not a season-ender though. Injury added to insult on the play with the missed facemask that put him in harm’s way. pic.twitter.com/ndOPCiwKD2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 15, 2022

Goedert injured his shoulder during Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles have yet to announce the exact nature of the injury or how long Goedert may be out of the lineup. The Eagles haven’t placed him on injured reserve, which would make one think that they don’t believe he will be out of the lineup for more than a month.

Goedert suffered the injury on a controversial play Monday. After catching a pass, he was tackled and dragged down by his facemask. Goedert fumbled on the play, and the ball was awarded to the Commanders with no penalty being called.