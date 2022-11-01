NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years.

While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.

Here is a full breakdown of the winners and losers of the NFL trade deadline.

Winners

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are still reaping the benefits from their 2021 trade with the San Francisco 49ers, putting a cap on what looks like an absolute fleecing so far.

Miami acquired three first-round picks from San Francisco for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With that selection, the 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance, who has played in a total of eight games over two seasons. With the picks acquired from San Fran, the Dolphins added three Pro-Bowl level players and completely revamped a roster now loaded with talent — drafting Jaylen Waddle with the 2021 pick, trading the 2022 pick for Tyreek Hill and capping things off by trading the 2023 pick for Bradley Chubb on Tuesday.

Miami wasn’t done there, however, trading for running back Jeff Wilson as the final piece to what they hope will be a championship-worthy puzzle.

Chicago Bears

You don’t have to acquire a bunch of big-name players to be a winner at the deadline. Sometimes you just need to prove that you have a plan. It seems as though that’s the route the Bears took in 2022.