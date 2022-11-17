Jets Place Mason Appleton on IR Ahead of Clash with Ducks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Winnipeg Jets will have to get by without Mason Appleton for at least the following week. On Thursday, the Central Division contenders placed Appleton on the injured reserve, recalling defenseman Ville Heinola to replace their forward on the active roster.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have placed F – Mason Appleton on injured reserve and recalled D – Ville Heinola from the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) November 17, 2022

Appleton has been a mainstay on the Jets’ roster, playing in 14 games and averaging 16:34 of ice time a night. Although he’s contributed one goal and five assists, Appleton’s advanced metrics leave much to be desired. The 26-year-old has a sub-optimal 44.2% Corsi rating at five-on-five, despite starting 53.2% of his shifts in the attacking zone.

The injury may have contributed to Appleton’s diminished analytics, but don’t expect increased output from the Jets’ forward until he gets his metrics in order.

The Jets should turn to Michael Eyssimont with Appleton on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Winnipeg hosts the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, looking for their fifth win in six outings. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets lined as -205 favorites, with the total set at 6.