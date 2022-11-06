Kadarius Toney Will Make Chiefs Debut Sunday vs. the Titans by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s been several weeks since the Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants, but the former first-round pick is set to make his triumphant debut with his new squad. According to Adam Schefter, the wide receiver will be active against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

New Chiefs’ WR Kadarius Toney has recovered from the grade 2 hamstring pull he suffered in week 2 while playing for the Giants. He could have played for KC last week, but the bye week gave him one more week to get healthy, and he will be active tonight vs. the Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2022

Toney fizzled with the Giants and didn’t even start the season-opener against the same Titans team he faces in Week 10. In that contest, Toney rushed the ball twice for 23 yards but wasn’t targeted in the passing game. His lone two receptions came the next week against the Carolina Panthers, totaling zero yards.

Injuries have severely limited Toney through the first two seasons of his career. The Florida Gators alum has appeared in just two games this season due to a hamstring injury, making it 12 games since he came into the league in 2021.

Toney joins an experienced group of receivers, featuring the likes of Juju Smith-Shuster, Mecole Hardman, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling; all of whom play in Travis Kelce’s shadow.

As usual, the Chiefs enter Week 9’s encounter against the Titans as the betting favorite, currently priced as -12.5 chalk at FanDuel Sportsbook.