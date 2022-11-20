Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets Lineup Sunday vs. Grizzlies by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Mercurial point guard Kyrie Irving has satisfied the Brooklyn Nets’ personal conduct counseling and will return to the lineup Sunday night. The seven-time All-Star hasn’t played since November 1 after tweeting a link to a video with anti-semitic messaging.

As noted by Chris Haynes, Irving was required to complete team-directed training, including having conversations with Jewish community members, before he would be re-instated to the team.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has officially completed all prerequisites — which included having conversations with several members of the Jewish community — and is cleared to make his return tonight against Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 20, 2022

Irving remains an elite guard in the NBA, scoring 19 or more points in seven of his eight games while averaging 5.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. The 30-year-old has been a floor general for the Nets, playing a career-best 38.6 minutes per game.

Edmond Sumner started at point guard with Irving suspended but will revert to a bench role. Sumner missed all of last season with an Achilles injury but is having a banner year with the Nets, averaging 8.0 points per game in 14 games with Brooklyn.

Irving’s return has elevated the Nets in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Nets as -8 home chalk for Sunday’s inter-conference battle against the Grizz.