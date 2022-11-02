Nets Superstar Kevin Durant 'Shocked' by Steve Nash's Firing by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As ESPN’s Nick Friedell reports, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was “shocked” to hear of Steve Nash’s ousting as head coach.

After Brooklyn’s 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, Durant said, “You’re always shocked when a move like this happens. But it’s normal in the NBA. It’s about getting ready for the game tonight. It’s a quick turn always in the league, especially during the season. You’ve got practice, games coming up, so you can’t think too much about it. It was on my mind for a little bit today.”

Durant infamously called for Nash’s firing this past offseason amid his then-trade request. It’s surprising to learn that no Nets players were consulted about the decision to remove the Hall of Famer from his head coaching duties.

Nevertheless, Nash is gone, and Brooklyn is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to take over on the Nets’ sideline.

We’ll see if Udoka can help Durant and company turn things around after a rough 2-6 start to the campaign.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Nets at +1300 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship.