NFL Week 12 Lines: Thanksgiving Slate Looks Pretty Appetizing Gobble, gobble by Mike Cole Yesterday

One of the best weeks on the NFL calendar is upon us: Week 12 is here, and it’s time for Thanksgiving.

Turkey Day football is one of the best traditions this fine country has to offer, and this year’s selection is a pretty intriguing three-course pigskin feast.

For the first time in a long time, there’s legitimate reason to believe the Detroit Lions’ curtain-jerker might be actually entertaining. The Lions are feeling pretty good about themselves in the midst of a three-game winning streak, but they get their biggest test of the season when they welcome Josh Allen and the Bills (back) to Detroit. The Bills are pretty big road favorites, but that opening total — 52.5 points — is the biggest of the week.

That’s followed by a massive game in the NFC East when the Cowboys play a divisional game against the New York Giants. The G-Men just had their biggest hiccup of the year with an ugly showing against Detroit, but Brian Daboll’s team is still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Dallas, meanwhile, is coming off a tremendously impressive showing at Minnesota to solidify itself as an NFC title threat.

And then, for dessert, the NFL smartly ditched the NFC South suckfest that seemingly has held this spot for years and replaced it with an interesting interconference showdown between the Patriots and Vikings in Minnesota.

Oh, and then we’ve got a full slate Sunday. Let’s get into the consensus Week 12 betting lines.

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

(-9.5) Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 52.5

New York Giants at (-8) Dallas Cowboys, 43.5

New England Patriots at (-3) Minnesota Vikings, 42.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

(-4) Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 45.5

Denver Broncos at (-2.5) Carolina Panthers, 35

Atlanta Falcons at (-3) Washington Commanders, 43

(-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns, 44.5

(-1.5) Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 43

Houston Texans at (-11.5) Miami Dolphins, 45.5

Chicago Bears at (-4) New York Jets, 44.5

Las Vegas Raiders at (-4) Seattle Seahawks, 47.5

(-3) Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 47.5

Los Angeles Rams at (-14) Kansas City Chiefs, 45

New Orleans Saints at (-8.5) San Francisco 49ers, 42

Green Bay Packers at (-6.5) Philadelphia Eagles, 45

MONDAY, NOV. 28

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-2.5) Indianapolis Colts, 39.5