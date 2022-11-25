NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Stars Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are set to meet for the third time this season when they collide tonight from the American Airlines Center.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

During the first two meetings of the season, the teams have split results, with the Stars winning at home 4-1, while the Jets responded at home with a 5-1 win. With the Stars playing host tonight, that could be something to watch, knowing they’ve posted a 6-2-1 record in their barn. The visiting Jets have a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games, while the Stars are 6-2-2 over that same stretch. They currently sit in the top three of the Central division, with the Stars leading the pack and the Jets four points behind in third.

It’s hardly a surprise to see the Jets listed as underdogs, with their price sitting in plus-money at +132, while the Stars are at -160. The Stars have shown a lot of early consistency under their new head coach Peter DeBoer, which has elevated this team to another level.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Jets are expected to lean on Connor Hellebuyck, while the Stars should do the same with Jake Oettinger. The Jets netminder has an 8-5-1 record with a .928 save percentage, while Oettinger is 8-2-2 with a .924 save percentage. Both goalies have been elite, so it’s tough to give an advantage one way or the other.

Through two matchups between these teams, it’s hard to look away from the Stars at home. Their moneyline price of -160 is fair, but there’s more value with their puck line odds of +152.

Best Bet: Stars puck line -1.5 (+152)

With both goalies playing well, it’s difficult to see a lot of goals scored in this matchup. The first two games saw six or fewer goals scored, which should indicate what we should expect tonight. Even though the Stars have been scoring more lately and have the second-most goals scored per game in the league, the same can’t be said for the Jets, so expect a lower-scoring affair. Target the under six at -106.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-106)

It’s no longer a secret that Jason Robertson is one of the top goal-scorers in the NHL and is slowly budding into a superstar winger. Through twenty games, he’s compiled 16 goals and 15 assists, which has him well on his way to breaking the career-high he set last season with 79 points. There’s so much to like about what he adds to this Stars’ offense, and he’s one of the biggest reasons this top line has scored at one of the highest rates in the league. With Robertson still in plus-money to score, it’s hard to fade that price at +114.

Best Prop: Jason Robertston to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+114)