Packers-Titans Betting Preview: Three Best Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’ The Packers are a 3.5-point home favorite entering Week 11 by Travis Thomas 32 minutes ago

Now that Week 10 of the NFL season is behind us, let’s try to start Week 11 on the winning track with a big “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.

Here are three bets to make for this clash between playoff hopefuls. Let’s start with the point spread as the Packers are a 3.5-point home favorite, according to consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Packers -3.5 (+100, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Both teams enter this primetime game with momentum coming off big wins. The Titans got starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill back from injury and stifled the Denver Broncos in a low-scoring affair. The Packers snapped a five-game losing skid by upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in an overtime thriller at Lambeau Field. It was the vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers we’ve been waiting for, as Rodgers threw three touchdowns with zero interceptions and made countless big plays down the stretch. Conversely, the Titans continue to lean heavily on Derrick Henry, who is once again one of the league’s top rushers. Ultimately, I’m going to bet on which team has the most momentum coming into this game and that’s the Packers. For the first time this season, the Packers were having fun, and everyone seemed to be on the same page in a win. The Cowboys appear to be a playoff team as well, so Green Bay beat a top-notch contender in a must-win game to save its season. That good fortune will carry over to “Thursday Night Football” and that’s why I’ll take a chance on the Packers -3.5 at +100 on DraftKings.

Over 41 points (-105, DraftKings)

My prediction for the style of play in this game is that we will see more of the usual for both teams. Tennessee is consistent with how it wins. The Titans are well-coached by Mike Vrabel, so they rarely make mistakes on either side of the ball. The Titans are also one of the best rushing teams in the league because Henry is an otherworldly talent at running back. Tannehill is the veteran presence who steers the ship steadily and he spreads the wealth to the limited weaponry on the outside for the Titans. The Packers have been battling through an identity crisis all season long as they have transitioned more to a run-heavy type of offense as opposed to airing it out with Rodgers every week. In the big win against Dallas, they found a perfect balance offensively and I believe that is where they will operate for the rest of the season. The Titans are missing five starters due to injury on both sides of the ball, but mostly on defense. Unlike the majority of “Thursday Night Football” games, I believe we will see much tighter football being played with fewer turnovers and more scoring. I’m betting the Over 41 total points available on DraftKings at -110.

Christian Watson anytime touchdown (+210, DraftKings)

My final bet for this game is on a player who had his coming-out party last week against Dallas: Packers receiver Christian Watson. He torched the Cowboys for 107 yards on four catches and finished with three touchdowns. More importantly, Watson has assumed the role of the deep threat for Rodgers and the offense. I’m anticipating several big shots down the field tonight against a hobbled Titans’ defense. Even when healthy, the Titans struggle on pass defense giving up 272.6 yards per game. At Lambeau Field, a confident Watson will torch the Titans deep, so I’m betting him to score an anytime touchdown at +210 available on DraftKings.