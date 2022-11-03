Pedro Grifol Officially Tabbed as White Sox Manager by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, the Chicago White Sox have officially named Pedro Grifol as their new manager.

It’s Grifol’s first managerial opportunity after spending the past ten seasons with the Kansas City Royals, most recently serving as the club’s bench coach.

The 52-year-old replaces former skipper Tony La Russa, who announced his retirement on October 3 due to health concerns.

“Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles,” said White Sox general manager Rich Hahn. “He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”

Grifol will be tasked with helping turn around a talented White Sox squad that fell well short of expectations in 2022, finishing with an 81-81 record and failing to qualify for the postseason.

