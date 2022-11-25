Raptors Star F Pascal Siakam Cleared for Contact Practice by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

According to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, the Toronto Raptors received good news as star forward Pascal Siakam was cleared for contact practice.

Siakam (groin) has been cleared for contact in practice. He was a full participant today but won’t play vs Dallas tomorrow. Still targeting next week for his return.



VanVleet (illness) & Banton (illness/ankle) practiced today. Barnes (knee) did not. All 3 are questionable tmrw. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 25, 2022

Siakam has been sidelined since November 6 after suffering a right abductor strain in Toronto’s 111-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The 28-year-old practiced in full on Friday and is targeting a return sometime next week. Before the injury, Siakam was playing some of the best basketball of his career, posting per-game averages of 24.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists across nine appearances.

Also on the Raptors injury front, Fred VanVleet (illness), Dalano Banton (illness/ankle), and Scottie Barnes (knee) are all listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest against the Mavs. While VanVleet and Banton practiced on Friday, Barnes remained sidelined, leaving Thaddeus Young in a position to potentially earn another start. Young has been fantastic for Toronto of late, providing first-round fantasy value over the past week, and would be a solid DFS play at his current FanDuel price of $5,900 if Barnes is ruled out.