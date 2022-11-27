Trevor Siemian Injured in Warm Ups, Nathan Peterman to Start by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The comedy that is the Chicago Bears season continued on Sunday.

The AFC North basement dwellers were unjustifiably holding out hope that Justin Fields could play in Week 12 against the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out Sunday morning, leaving Trevor Siemian to make his first start in a Bears uniform.

However, Siemian was injured in warm-ups on Sunday, meaning Nathan Peterman will make his first start since 2018.

As noted by Adam Schefter, Siemian will serve as the backup, with David Montgomery acting as the emergency option if the injuries continue to mount.

Nathan Peterman now will be the Bears starting QB today. Trevor Siemian, who was supposed to start, hurt his oblique during warmups and now will serve as the No. 2 to Peterman. David Montgomery will be the Bears’ emergency QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

It’s been a couple of years since Peterman even threw a pass in the league. The former fifth-round pick spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 3-of-5 passes for 25 yards in 2020 and not throwing a pass last year.

The quarterback carousel continues to shift the betting odds in the Jets’ favor. The line moved an entire point on news that Peterman would be starting, with the Bears currently listed as +7.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.