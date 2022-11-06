Vikings Ready to Feed T.J. Hockenson the Ball vs. Commanders by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

When T.J. Hockenson ran off the field against the Miami Dolphins, he probably didn’t think it would be his last time in a Detroit Lions uniform. Yet, the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the tight end is on to greener pastures with the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, we might see an even better version of Hockenson, who is expected to be a fundamental part of the Vikings’ offensive schemes moving forward.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell notes that Hockenson will see plenty of action against the Washington Commanders.

Just talked to #Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who told me newly acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson is going to play a lot today. They started working with him around 10 p.m. Tuesday and he’ll be in most packages today against the #Commanders. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 6, 2022

Hockenson was having a banner year before the trade, setting career-best numbers in yards per catch and yards per game. He’ll have an opportunity to sustain those metrics in a Vikings offense that averages 237.1 passing yards per contest.

The Vikings are holding steady as -3 chalk ahead of Sunday’s inter-divisional matchup against the Commanders; however, the total has moved down slightly from opening, falling to 43.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.