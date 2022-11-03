What Are Georgia's Current National Championship Odds? by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

After winning the National Championship in 2021, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in the picture again in 2022 and looking to repeat as champs. Kirby Smart’s squad continues to be led by the top defense in the country and an offense that can move the football with efficiency.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 3 vs. Oregon 49-3 Sept. 10 vs. Samford 33-0 Sept. 17 at South Carolina 48-7 Sept. 24 vs. Kent State 39-23 Oct. 1 at Missouri 26-22 Oct. 8 vs. Auburn 42-10 Oct. 15 vs. Vanderbilt 55-0 Oct. 29 vs. Florida 42-20

2022 Record: 8-0

The Georgia Bulldogs have shown many strengths as they try to defend their championship from last year. Defense has continued to be the focal point of why the ‘Dawgs remain a serious threat to repeat as National Champions, which has been highlighted by them allowing 262.6 yards per game, which is fourth in the nation.

It’s not to say that things have gone downhill for Georgia since their opening statement victory over the Oregon Ducks, but they certainly haven’t done themselves any favors in terms of how the committee views them. Even after getting blown out by the Bulldogs in their opener, the Ducks are still the eighth-ranked team in the country and present a signature win for Georgia.

Still, the Bulldogs have more often than not played down to their competition this season, which is most evident in their nail-biting victory on the road in Missouri, which took a fourth-quarter comeback to ultimately come out on top.

Even the Bulldogs’ victory over one of their biggest rivals, the Florida Gators, wasn’t clean, considering they had their opponent on the ropes at halftime and let them back in the game in the third quarter.

There’s a ton of talent on this roster, but can they live up to that? This is what many are asking about this version of the Bulldogs.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 3 N/A AP Top 25 1 1 Coaches Poll 1 1

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season had the Bulldogs come in as the third-ranked team in the country, which differs from how the AP Top 25 and coaches poll views the defending National Champions.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+200)

At +200 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Georgia Bulldogs sit in a tie with the Ohio State Buckeyes for the top odds to win the National Championship. Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama (+300) have separated themselves from the field in terms of their National Championship odds, which should change one way or another with the Bulldogs looming matchup with top-ranked Tennessee.

SEC Conference Winner Odds (+100)

The Bulldogs currently boast the shortest odds to win the SEC this year, sitting at +100. Despite having the top current odds, Alabama (+150) and Tennessee (+500) are also lurking in the conversation. If Georgia can pick up a victory over the Volunteers on Saturday afternoon, that will play a massive role in helping secure them a date in the SEC Championship game.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 5 vs. Tennessee Nov. 12 at Mississippi State Nov. 19 at Kentucky Nov. 26 vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia plays host to the Tennessee Volunteers from Athens on Saturday, but there are other matchups on their schedule that they can’t overlook. The team has to visit Kentucky and Mississippi State, which certainly won’t be easy victories by any stretch of the imagination.

This Week: vs. Tennessee (-8.5)

This matchup might not have been one you circled at the beginning of the season when thinking about consequential games that could affect the College Football Playoff, but that’s exactly what it’s turned out to be. The Bulldogs will welcome the top-ranked Volunteers to Sanford Stadium, and all eyes will be on whether Tennessee’s elite offense can overpower a great Georgia defense.

The winner of this massive SEC tilt will likely secure a spot in the College Football Playoff unless multiple upsets occur during the final three weeks of the regular season.