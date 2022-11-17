What Are Oregon's Current National Championship Odds? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It was hard to predict what to expect in the first year with Dan Lanning as head coach, but the Oregon Ducks have remained a formidable top team.

The offense has continued to be the calling card for the Ducks, who’ve scored no less than 42 points after registering just three in their opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 3 vs. Georgia 49-3 Sept. 10 vs. Eastern WA 70-14 Sept. 17 vs. BYU 41-20 Sept. 24 at Washington State 44-41 Oct. 1 vs. Stanford 45-27 Oct. 8 at Arizona 49-22 Oct. 22 vs. UCLA 45-30 Oct. 29 at California 42-24 Nov. 5 at Colorado 49-10 Nov. 12 vs. Washington 37-34

2022 Record: 8-2

Things didn’t start on a positive note in Lanning’s head coaching debut at Oregon, where the team dropped their opener to the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. There’s no shame in that, but questions were raised, considering there were expectations that they could at least keep the game close. That didn’t happen, but the team has shown a lot of character since, bouncing back with seven straight victories.

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, the Ducks’ most significant victory came on October 22, when they played host to another highly-ranked opponent UCLA. Quarterback Bo Nix threw five touchdowns in the win, which helped the team break out to a 31-13 lead at the half before taking the Bruins down 45-30.

There have been questions about the defense, but the offense is dynamic enough to help erase some of those concerns. There’s an outside path they can take to get into the College Football Playoff, but it’s more likely they’ll find themselves on the outside looking in.

Last weekend, the Ducks picked up an excellent victory over the Colorado Buffaloes by 39 points. Colorado is the epitome of a bad football team, but the Ducks took care of business and played very well on both sides of the football, precisely what they need to do the rest of the way.

A fourth quarter that saw the Washington Huskies outscore the Oregon Ducks 10-3 could be the difference between this team playing for a National Championship and sitting outside the playoff picture.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 12 6 AP Top 25 12 6 Coaches Poll 13 6

The third College Football Playoff Rankings of the season had the Ducks listed as the No. 12 team in the country. This comes after a difficult loss at the hands of the Washington Huskies last weekend.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+25000)

At +25000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Oregon Ducks are now considered an extreme longshot to play for the National Championship. After their opening week loss to Georgia, they responded with consistent play and won all of their games until they dropped a close matchup against Washington, hindering their chances.

Pac-12 Conference Winner Odds (+200)

The Ducks sit in a tie with the second-best odds to capture the Pac-12 at +200 after dropping their matchup last weekend and giving them their second loss. Still, Oregon is in the conversation, but it won’t be an easy stretch.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 19 vs. Utah Nov. 26 at Oregon State

The Ducks will finish their regular season schedule when they play host to Utah this weekend, followed by visiting Oregon State next weekend in a rivalry clash that could determine their Pac-12 fate.

This Week: vs. Utah (+1.5)

Coming off a disappointing loss, things won’t get easier for the Oregon Ducks this weekend, where they’ll be tasked with playing host to the Utah Utes as slight home underdogs.