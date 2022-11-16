Who Oddsmakers View As Frontrunners For Star Slugger Aaron Judge The Boston Red Sox are in the mix by Greg Dudek 2 hours ago

Aaron Judge is without a doubt the top prize on the open market in Major League Baseball free agency.

The star slugger, who hit an American League record 62 home runs this season, is a franchise-altering player, which is why there’s such a high interest to see where the 30-year-old lands. There’s already been plenty of rumors and reports about Judge’s potential next destination if he doesn’t re-sign with the Yankees, but nothing definitive yet besides for New York stating it wants the four-time All-Star back in pinstripes.

DraftKings Sportsbook also set their odds on which teams have the best chance to sign Judge, and while the Yankees are the favorite, there are several other worthy contenders, including the Boston Red Sox, that might be able to lure Judge to their team.

Here are the eight teams atop the odds sheet at DraftKings Sportsbook to land Judge:

New York Yankees -165

San Francisco Giants +300

Los Angeles Dodgers +450

New York Mets +1000

Boston Red Sox +1600

Chicago Cubs +2200

St. Louis Cardinals +2800

Los Angeles Angels +2800

While they have long odds, it’s very interesting the Red Sox are at least in the mix. Boston could certainly use Judge’s massive bat in the middle of its lineup, but it seems very unlikely the Red Sox will hand out the gargantuan contract Judge is looking to ink.

It really seems like a three-team race between the Yankees, Giants and Dodgers, with New York and San Francisco needing Judge’s talent more than Los Angeles. But they all have deep pockets to make Judge a very rich man, which is why none of them can be counted out.



