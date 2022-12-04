49ers' Deebo Samuel Plans on Playing vs. Dolphins by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

The San Francisco 49ers will have their full complement of offensive players on Sunday, as Deebo Samuel plans on suiting up against the Miami Dolphins. Samuel was questionable due to a deep thigh bruise, but as noted by Adam Schefter, that won’t prevent him from playing in Week 13.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a deep thigh bruise, plans to play vs. Miami, per source. The 49ers didn’t think Samuel would be able to play until Friday, but he has made big improvements and, barring a pre-game setback, he plans to go today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

Samuel remains integral to the Niners’ offense, leading the team in yards from scrimmage with 713. The All-Pro has 511 receiving yards on 44 catches, adding 33 carries and 202 rushing yards to his resume.

Reportedly, Samuel has made substantial improvements to the injury over the last couple of days; however, the 49ers have several other weapons to choose from if his leg doesn’t hold up.

Brandon Aiyuk is the team’s top receiver and could absorb any additional workload in the passing game. While Christian McCaffrey could see increased usage out of the backfield.

FanDuel Sportsbook has San Francisco priced as -4.5 favorites for the inter-conference battle, with the total set at 45.5.