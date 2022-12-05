Bengals RB Joe Mixon 'Chance' to Clear Protocol This Week by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a chance to clear concussion protocol this week, per team reporter Marisa Contipelli.

Zac Taylor on Joe Mixon (concussion protocol): “There’s a chance he can get cleared here early this week.” — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 5, 2022

It sounds like there’s a fair chance Mixon could return after missing the previous two games for the Bengals. Surprisingly, Cincinnati may not be quite as adamant about rushing him back based on how Samaje Perine has looked in his place. The understudy has accrued 330 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns in his previous three games as the lead back.

In 2022, Mixon has 158 rushes for 605 yards and six rushing touchdowns in ten starts. He has also made 41 receptions for 314 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns. Keep an eye out for Mixon’s status throughout the week at the team’s practices.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are six-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.