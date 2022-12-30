Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Falcons by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

McCoy?s symptoms showed up after yesterday?s practice, Kingsbury said. https://t.co/8RkRBWa723 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) December 30, 2022

This news comes as a surprise after McCoy was able to clear protocol earlier this week but had more symptoms on Thursday, which will keep him out. McCoy could be put on the shelf for the remainder of the season. Rather than returning to Trace McSorley, Arizona will start journeyman signal-caller David Blough. The Cardinals have nothing to play for as they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in one of the few meaningless games on the Week 17 slate.

In 2022, McCoy completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 780 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in four games.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are a 4.5-point underdog against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with the total set at 41, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.