Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Another Concussion, OUT Against Patriots

According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the next game against the New England Patriots. Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami.

Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol for the second time this season and has been the poster child for reviewing the NFL’s concussion protocols. On Sunday, he suffered his latest concussion in Miami’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa was not removed from the game and did not display concussion symptoms until he reported to the team’s facilities on Monday.

The Dolphins need wins in their final two games, or a win and some help, to make the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Bridgewater has played in four games for the Dolphins this season. He has completed 37-of-60 passes for 522 yards with three downs and three interceptions.

McDonald expressed concern for Tagovailoa’s long-term health during a press conference on Wednesday.

“I take that seriously, so I just want him to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard,” he said. “That’s first and foremost, and then whatever the circumstances are after, you deal with after. It’s about the human being and making sure he’s squared away.”

The NFL Players Association has also launched a new investigation into Tagovailoa’s concussion history this season.