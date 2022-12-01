Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon Limited at Bengals Thursday Practice by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

The murky status of the Cincinnati Bengals offense ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs did not get any clearer today. Both Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Joe Mixon (concussion) were again limited in Thursday’s practice continuing to cast doubt on Cincinnati’s offense being at full strength when they need their biggest weapons to keep up with KC.

Chase hasn’t played since Week 7 because of the hip issue but has been trending upward for the past few weeks, as there were even hopes he would return last week.

Mixon missed last week’s win over the Tennessee Titans and continues to go through the league’s five-step concussion protocol.

Mixon and Chase are vital cogs in Cincinnati’s offensive wheel. The explosive wideout has 47 receptions on 74 targets for 605 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season. In 2022, the workhorse back has 158 rushes for 605 yards and six touchdowns in ten starts. Mixon has also made 41 receptions for an additional 314 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cincinnati Bengals are +2.5-point underdogs with a moneyline of +112 against the Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 52.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.