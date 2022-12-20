Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Thursday vs. Jags by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Facing a must-win situation, the New York Jets will again turn to second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh makes it official, saying QB Mike White won’t be cleared for contact. Zach Wilson gets another start vs #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2022

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wilson will start Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. This will be the 23-year-old’s second straight start as he replaces the injured Mike White, who suffered a fractured rib in Week 14 and has yet to be cleared for contact.

Wilson had a solid, if uneven, performance last week against the Detroit Lions, completing 18-of-35 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception as the Jets fell 20-17, Gang Green’s third straight loss.

“I’m really pumped for him because, in his past, when he hit a speed bump in a game, he kind of derails,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh. “But I thought he did a really good job of getting back on the rails and swinging back up in the fourth quarter to lead a touchdown drive.”

Wilson will look to keep the Jets’ playoff hopes alive, who, at 7-7, currently sit a game back of the Miami Dolphins for the final AFC Wild Card spot.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets as +1.5 home underdogs on the spread and -108 on the moneyline.