Jets RB Michael Carter Misses Practice on Thursday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

New York Jets running back Michael Carter (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

No sign of RB Michael Carter (ankle) on the practice field today. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 1, 2022

Buckle in for 72 hours of pure Zonovan Knight hype in fantasy circles. With James Robinson suddenly being listed as a healthy scratch each week and Breece Hall out of the picture with his season-ending injury, Knight may see the majority of the workload with some change-of-pace touches from Ty Johnson. New York will face a big test on Sunday as they travel to Minnesota to take on the 9-2 Vikings.

In 2022, Carter has attempted 99 rushes for 370 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He has also made 28 receptions for 209 yards on the season. If Carter can post a limited participation on Friday, this may become something to monitor heading into the weekend.

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

The New York Jets are currently three-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.