Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30

Date: 12/30/2022 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Lakers Open +7 -110 O N/A N/A +240 Current +7 -110 N/A N/A +250 Atlanta Hawks Open -7 -110 U N/A N/A -295 Current -7 -110 N/A N/A -320

Los Angeles Lakers Projected Lineups: 1. SF LeBron James 27.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists 2. PG Russell Westbrook 14.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists 3. C Thomas Bryant 10.9 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 4. PG Dennis Schrder 10.5 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 5. SG Lonnie Walker IV 14.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. PG Patrick Beverley 6.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists Atlanta Hawks 1. PG Trae Young 27.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists 2. SG Dejounte Murray 20.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. C Onyeka Okongwu 8.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. PF John Collins 12.7 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SG Bogdan Bogdanovic 17.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 6. SF DeAndre Hunter 15.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists