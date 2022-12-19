NFL Week 16 Odds: NFL Gets Set To Take Over Christmas Weekend Time for bettors to make a list and check it twice by Mike Cole 1 hours ago

The NFL will try to take over Christmas in a big way with Week 16 of the 2022 season.

There will be football everywhere you look as you get set to celebrate the holiday this week, with the typical Thursday and Monday night games sandwiching a full weekend slate that mostly goes down Saturday — not Sunday — on Christmas Eve day. There are 11 Saturday games in what’s more or less the typical Sunday schedule. The true indicator of it being the “main day,” of course, is there will be “NFL Red Zone” on Saturday this week.

There’s also wall-to-wall football Sunday as the NFL challenges the NBA for Christmas Day supremacy. However, that trio of games hasn’t aged well over the course of the season, thanks in large part to quarterback injuries for the Broncos, Rams and Cardinals.

Let’s dive right into the consensus betting lines and totals for the full Week 16 schedule.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-1) New York Jets, 39.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

New York Giants at (-4) Minnesota Vikings, 47.5

New Orleans Saints at (-3) Cleveland Browns, 34.5.

(-3) Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 44

(-3.5) Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots, 40

(-9) Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 41.5

Houston Texans at (-7) Tennessee Titans, 39.5

Seattle Seahawks at (-10) Kansas City Chiefs, 49.5

Atlanta Falcons at (-7) Baltimore Ravens, 40

Washington Commanders at (-7) San Francisco 49ers, 41

Philadelphia Eagles at (-1.5) Dallas Cowboys, 51.5

Las Vegas Raiders at (-2) Pittsburgh Steelers, 40.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

Green Bay Packers at (-4.5) Miami Dolphins, 46.5

(-1) Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, 35.5

(-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 40.5

MONDAY, DEC. 26

(-3) Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts, 47.5