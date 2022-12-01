NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Canucks Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Neither the Vancouver Canucks nor Florida Panthers have seen much go right lately, but one of them will have to win when they collide tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Panthers were expected to be better than they’ve shown, posting a 3-4-3 record over their last ten. Meanwhile, the Canucks haven’t found consistency, posting just a 5-5 record over that same sample. Even with the Canucks struggling, the Panthers haven’t been much better, sitting outside the playoff picture.

The Panthers have had issues with their goaltending. With so much invested in the net, they aren’t close to the production they need from that position. The Panthers sit in 23rd in goals allowed per game, while the Canucks are 30th, but there’s more concern with Florida’s side.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Panthers should look to Spencer Knight, while the Canucks will likely turn to Thatcher Demko. Knight has been the better of Florida’s two goalies, posting a 6-3-3 record with a .914 save percentage. Demko is 3-9-2 with a .885 save percentage and is far too talented to continue putting up numbers like these.

The Panthers have allowed four or more goals in each of their last three games, while the Canucks are scoring at the sixth-highest clip in the NHL. That’s incentive enough to side with the home underdogs on the moneyline at +114.

Best Bet: Canucks moneyline (+114)

It’s no secret that both teams have struggled to keep pucks out of their nets, but scoring goals hasn’t been an issue. That means there’s potential for a high-scoring affair between these franchises. Each of the last five Canucks’ games has seen six or more goals scored, and the same is true for the Panthers. It will be hard not to consider the over 6.5, priced at a great number of -110.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-110)

It’s been an up-and-down start for J.T. Miller. The Canucks forward has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists through 23 games and has been much more consistent after a slow start. There’s too much in his arsenal not to be set up perfectly for this matchup. You’ll not often see a price this juicy for one of his goal-scoring props. At +210, Miller to score is challenging to pass up tonight.

Best Prop: J.T. Miller to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+210)