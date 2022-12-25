Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

4 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/25
Date: 12/25/2022
Time: 12:00 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -1.5   -108   O 219.5   -110   -118  
 Current -1.5   -112   215.5   -110   -130  
New York Knicks  Open +1.5   -112   U 219.5   -110   +100  
 Current +1.5   -108   215.5   -110   +110  
Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.0 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 10.9 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   17.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   12.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   11.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   22.7 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   20.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.4 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   10.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   8.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 LAC -3.5 214.0 119-114
Wed, Dec 21 DET -11.5 222.0 113-93
Mon, Dec 19 TOR -6.5 219.5 104-101
Fri, Dec 16 GS -9.0 221.5 118-106
Tue, Dec 13 SAC -4.5 229.0 123-103

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 CHI -5.5 224.5 118-117
Wed, Dec 21 TOR -2.0 217.5 113-106
Tue, Dec 20 GS -6.0 221.5 132-94
Sun, Dec 18 IND +0.5 226.5 109-106
Fri, Dec 16 CHI +2.5 225.5 114-91
Betting Insights:
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks on the road since the start of 2020/2021
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related