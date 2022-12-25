Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/25
Date: 12/25/2022
Time: 12:00 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|-1.5
|-108
|O 219.5
|-110
|-118
|Current
|-1.5
|-112
|215.5
|-110
|-130
|New York Knicks
|Open
|+1.5
|-112
|U 219.5
|-110
|+100
|Current
|+1.5
|-108
|215.5
|-110
|+110
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.0 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 10.9 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|17.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|4.
|PG
|DeAnthony Melton
|12.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Shake Milton
|11.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Georges Niang
|9.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
New York Knicks
|1.
|PF
|Julius Randle
|22.7 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|20.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
|3.
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|20.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|4.
|C
|Mitchell Robinson
|7.4 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Immanuel Quickley
|10.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Quentin Grimes
|8.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Dec 23
|LAC
|-3.5
|214.0
|119-114
|Wed, Dec 21
|DET
|-11.5
|222.0
|113-93
|Mon, Dec 19
|TOR
|-6.5
|219.5
|104-101
|Fri, Dec 16
|GS
|-9.0
|221.5
|118-106
|Tue, Dec 13
|SAC
|-4.5
|229.0
|123-103
New York Knicks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Dec 23
|CHI
|-5.5
|224.5
|118-117
|Wed, Dec 21
|TOR
|-2.0
|217.5
|113-106
|Tue, Dec 20
|GS
|-6.0
|221.5
|132-94
|Sun, Dec 18
|IND
|+0.5
|226.5
|109-106
|Fri, Dec 16
|CHI
|+2.5
|225.5
|114-91
Betting Insights:
- The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks on the road since the start of 2020/2021