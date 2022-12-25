Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/25

Date: 12/25/2022 Time: 12:00 PM Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers Open -1.5 -108 O 219.5 -110 -118 Current -1.5 -112 215.5 -110 -130 New York Knicks Open +1.5 -112 U 219.5 -110 +100 Current +1.5 -108 215.5 -110 +110

Philadelphia 76ers Projected Lineups: 1. C Joel Embiid 33.0 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 10.9 Assists 3. SF Tobias Harris 17.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 4. PG DeAnthony Melton 12.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 5. PG Shake Milton 11.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 6. SF Georges Niang 9.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists New York Knicks 1. PF Julius Randle 22.7 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 2. PG Jalen Brunson 20.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists 3. SF RJ Barrett 20.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 4. C Mitchell Robinson 7.4 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 5. PG Immanuel Quickley 10.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 6. PG Quentin Grimes 8.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Dec 23 LAC -3.5 214.0 119-114 Wed, Dec 21 DET -11.5 222.0 113-93 Mon, Dec 19 TOR -6.5 219.5 104-101 Fri, Dec 16 GS -9.0 221.5 118-106 Tue, Dec 13 SAC -4.5 229.0 123-103 Last 5 Against The Spread: New York Knicks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Dec 23 CHI -5.5 224.5 118-117 Wed, Dec 21 TOR -2.0 217.5 113-106 Tue, Dec 20 GS -6.0 221.5 132-94 Sun, Dec 18 IND +0.5 226.5 109-106 Fri, Dec 16 CHI +2.5 225.5 114-91