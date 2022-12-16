Phillies Finalize 4-Year, $72 Million Contract with SP Taijuan Walker by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

According to the Philadelphia Phillies’ official Twitter, the team has finalized their four-year, $72 million contract with starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.

Walker was introduced to the media on Friday and was asked what led to his decision to join the reigning National League champs.

“Their vision for me is what they can do to help me get better, especially with my splitter,” said Walker. “Help develop my cutter a little more. Just to be at it with [Aaron] Nola, [Zack] Wheeler, and [Ranger] Suarez, I really like the lineup. 1-9 can do damage in the lineup; I was really excited about that. Ready to win. Getting Trea Turner was huge.”

Walker, 30, spent last season with NL East rival New York Mets, where he posted a 12-5 record, a 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and a 132:45 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 157.1 innings (29 starts). Phillies fans will be hoping for similar numbers in 2023 as Philadelphia aims for a second straight World Series appearance.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Phillies at +1100 odds to win the 2023 World Series.