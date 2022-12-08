'Real Chance' Rams QB Baker Mayfield Plays Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active for Thursday night’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, and there is a “real chance” the former first-overall pick takes the field.

New #Rams QB Baker Mayfield is expected to be active tonight vs. the #Raiders and there’s a real chance he plays, per sources. His role will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling. Mayfield got in Tuesday night and is up to speed on the full game plan. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2022

The Rams claimed Mayfield on Tuesday following his release from the Carolina Panthers. The 27-year-old arrived in Los Angeles later that day and practiced with the team on Wednesday.

“What I can say in all sincerity is that there’s an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay. “And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I’m excited about that.”

Mayfield is already up to speed on LA’s game plan, and his role will depend on the health of current starter John Wolford, who is questionable with a neck injury. Mayfield struggled during his brief time in Carolina, going 1-5 as a starter while completing just 57.7% of his passes.

