Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin Expected to Start Saturday vs. Chiefs
Marquise Goodwin is expected to play Saturday for the Seattle Seahawks, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The Hawks will likely need a win Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, but that won’t be easy in Kansas City, where the temperature may not get out of the single digits. The Hawks will also be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett who underwent surgery on his finger earlier this week. This is a massive loss in a game versus the defensively challenged Chiefs. Goodwin will be expected to step right into the starting role and produce opposite D.K. Metcalf for quarterback Geno Smith. This game could also come down to how successful either team will be with their ground attack.
The Seahawks are a +10.5-point underdog (-115) versus the Chiefs in this contest and are +385 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 50.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.