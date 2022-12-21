Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris Dies at 72 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away at 72.

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II. “Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”

Harris, who ranks 15th on the league’s all-time rushing list (12,120), is best known for the “Immaculate Reception,” widely considered the greatest play in NFL history, which set the stage for the Steelers’ 1970s dynasty where they captured four Lombardi Trophies.

“The career that it spawned in Franco, a gold jacket career,” said current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. “What it did for them that season in terms of the trajectory of the season. What it’s done for this franchise. There are many things that make it the play that it is. The most significant play in the history of the game.”

Harris, a nine-time Pro Bowler, spent 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Our condolences go out to Harris’s family.

