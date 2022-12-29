TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Calls Out SEC's Scheduling by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes called out the SEC’s scheduling philosophy at Thursday’s media availability ahead of the Horned Frogs’ Fiesta Bowl matchup against Michigan on New Year’s Eve.

“We don’t have the good fortune to play an out-of-conference game like the SEC does in Week 10 or Week 11. You’re not going to catch The Citadel in Week 10. We caught Texas.” Dykes said, citing the fact that SEC schools usually schedule an FCS or lower-tier foe before the season’s final week.

TCU played ten-straight Power Five opponents to end the season and finished 12-1, with their only loss being in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game to earn their first berth into the College Football Playoff.

The Horned Frogs (+7.5) are just over a touchdown underdog, according to FanDuel SportsBook, when they take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl at 4:00 p.m. ET as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals.