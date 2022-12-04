Travis Etienne Jr. Expected to Play as Jaguars Take on Lions by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Travis Etienne Jr’s foot injury won’t prevent him from playing in Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars running back was questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions but will take to the field with the starters.

Jaguars’ RB Travis Etienne, listed as questionable for Sunday due to his foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Lions, per source. He is, as Jaguars’ HC Doug Pederson said Friday, “good to go.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

Etienne Jr. suffered the foot injury in the first quarter of last week’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year pro carried the ball just two times for three yards before being forced out of the contest. Etienne Jr. was questionable all week, but head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that the running back is “good to go” against the Lions.

If Etienne Jr. doesn’t tolerate the workload in Week 13, we should expect JaMycal Hasty to take over lead-back duties. Hasty carried the ball 12 times for 28 yards last week, with 67 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

The Jaguars have wins in two of their past three games but enter Sunday’s contest against the Lions as +1.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.