Alabama OC Bill O'Brien to Reunite with Patriots?

Could Bill O’Brien be on his way back to Foxboro?

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, O’Brien is considered the primary target of head coach Bill Belichick for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position.

As Curran writes:

“There is unanimity on all sides that O’Brien’s the best person for the job and, while there are other candidates with merit, the familiarity ownership and Mac Jones have with O’Brien and O’Brien’s willingness to return mean it would be an upset if he doesn’t get the job.”

After watching former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leave to become the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, New England did not officially announce his replacement, instead relying on a “collaborative process” of Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Joe Judge. The result was one of the worst offenses in the NFL, the Patriots finishing 26th in yards per game (314.6) and 17th (21.4) in points per game.

O’Brien previously served as New England’s offensive coordinator from 2007-2011 before leaving to become the head coach at Penn State (2012-2013). The 53-year-old returned to the NFL as head coach of the Houston Texans (2014-2020) and has spent the past two seasons as OC for the University of Alabama under Nick Saban.

