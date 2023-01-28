Celtics Odds: How Marcus Smart’s Injury Has Impacted Boston Smart will not take the floor against the Lakers on Saturday night by Gio Rivera 32 minutes ago

The Boston Celtics have struggled to weather the storm that has become the absence of Marcus Smart.

While Joe Mazzulla’s go-to guard has missed three consecutive games with a right ankle injury, the Celtics have failed to find their way back to the win column without him. Boston could top its season-high losing streak (three) on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden. Prior to tip off, Smart was ruled out, per team announcement.

Smart, who has missed nine of Boston’s 50 games played, is the ball movement general for the Celtics. The 28-year-old has averaged a career-high 7.2 assists through 41 starts alongside an efficient scoring rate. Smart has scored 11.1 points on 42.2% shooting from the field — a career-best — while shooting 9.5 attempts, which is tied for his fourth-lowest average through nine NBA seasons.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have remained atop the NBA with a league-best 35-15 record. However, their recent cold streak has drawn some reason for concern without the presence of Smart on the floor.

Here’s a look at a few Celtics season averages in comparison to their notable decline after Smart’s injury against the Toronto Raptors:

Offensive rating: 116.6 (3rd in NBA)

Defensive rating: 110.9 (5th in NBA)

Turnovers: 13.6 (6th in NBA)

Field-goal percentage: 47.2% (16th in NBA)

3-point percentage: 37% (9th in NBA)

Without Smart:

Offensive rating: 104.7 (26th)

Defensive rating: 112.2 (15th)

Turnovers: 16 (24th)

Field-goal percentage: 42.4% (29th)

3-point percentage: 35.5% (19th)

Nevertheless, the oddsmakers aren’t too discouraged about Boston’s recent downward trend across its stat line. The Celtics still have the best odds of winning the Eastern Conference (+190) and the NBA Finals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s where the Celtics’ odds of raising banner 18 stand in comparison to a few other noteworthy contenders across the league:

Boston Celtics (+360)

Brooklyn Nets (+600)

Milwaukee Bucks (+800)

Denver Nuggets (+800)

Golden State Warriors (+1000)

Los Angeles Clippers (+1000)

Memphis Grizzlies (+1100)

Philadelphia 76ers (+1300)