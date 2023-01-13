Colts Won't Trade for Raiders QB Derek Carr by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Indianapolis Colts beat writer Zak Keefer, the team will not trade for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr said goodbye to the Raiders’ faithful on Thursday, all but confirming his eventual exit from the club where he has spent his entire nine-year NFL career.

“It breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person,” wrote Carr, who stepped away from the team after being benched for its final two regular season games. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me…That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have.”

Indianapolis’ annual quarterback woes have become a bit of a punchline around the NFL. Since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in 2019, the Colts have started seven (!) different QBs: Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles.

While general manager Chris Ballard has consistently gone the veteran route, it appears the organization will undertake a different approach in its desperate search to land a franchise passer.

Indianapolis currently holds the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

