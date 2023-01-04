Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke to Start Week 18, Sam Howell Will See Action by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago

According to cbssports.com, Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Fifth-round rookie QB Sam Howell will also see game action for the first time this season.

The decision likely spells the end of Carson Wentz’s time in Washington. Returning to the starting role last week versus the Cleveland Browns, Wentz struggled mightily, throwing for a measly 143 yards and three interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention, falling 24-10. The 30-year-old has two years remaining on his contract, but with no guaranteed money, is an obvious cut candidate this offseason.

As for Howell, the 22-year-old showed flashes during the preseason and is the lone Commanders QB on the active roster under contract for 2023. Howell played three seasons at North Carolina (2019-2021), where he set school records for career passing yards (10,283) and passing touchdowns (92). While Washington will add competition in the offseason, the Waynesville native has a realistic path to opening next season as the team’s QB1.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Commanders as +5.5 home underdogs on the spread and +205 on the moneyline.