Davis Webb Will Start Under Center as Giants Take on Eagles by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago

Irrespective of the outcome in the final week of the regular season, the New York Giants are locked into the sixth spot in the NFC standings. As such, they’re using their Week 18 NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles to rest their starters.

Davis Webb is expected to replace Daniel Jones under center, getting the first start of his five-year career.

And so it will be Giants QB Davis Webb vs. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.https://t.co/ipLlqAJTYa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2023

Webb’s only action came last year as a member of the Buffalo Bills. The 27-year-old relieved Josh Allen against the New York Jets, running out the clock in a blowout victory. However, Webb didn’t throw a pass, instead taking a knee on both snaps. Webb finished the game with -3 yards on two carries.

The Giants haven’t won consecutive games since Weeks 6 and 7. That’s unlikely to change against the Eagles on Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has New York lined as monster +16.5 underdogs for the NFC East showdown, with the total set at 42.5.