Head Coaching Candidates for the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are just one of the multiple teams with head coaching vacancies as the NFL off-season approaches. From the outside looking in, the head coaching gig in Indy may not look attractive, but the Colts sit at the fourth overall selection in the draft with the chance to pick their quarterback of the future. Along with an abundance of talent on the roster, Indianapolis may be more of an appealing destination than believed.

With that being said, here are some candidates that the Colts are considering for their head coaching job.

External Candidates

Raheem Morris: The Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, is one of the most coveted head coaching prospects this off-season. Morris got his chance to be a head coach at a young age in Tampa Bay. Although his first go-round wasn’t as successful as he may have liked, Morris believes that he has learned from his mistakes and understands what it takes to do the job now. The seasoned veteran could bring in an excellent coaching staff as well. The latest rumors from Colts’ insiders are that the recent interview with Raheem went very well, and GM Chris Ballard has him ranked as a top candidate.

Shane Steichen: The Eagles’ offensive coordinator, is another name in the mix for the vacancy in Indianapolis. In his two seasons as the OC in Philadelphia, the Eagles offense has grown into one of the most explosive in the NFL. Pairing Steichen with a young QB to develop with could be intriguing to the Colts’ front office. The OC will be an interesting candidate to keep an eye on.

Aaron Glenn: The Detroit Lions defensive coordinator has also had conversations with the Colts. Many have pondered why Aaron Glenn is up for a head coaching position despite the poor showing from the Lions defense this year. However, multiple people believe that Glenn has a personality that better suits being a leader of a team as a whole. Nonetheless, the Lions DC will be given the same opportunity as other candidates in the process.

Ejiro Evero: Another young defensive mind is also being considered for the position. The Broncos defense was an absolute force this season, keeping the team in many games they had no business being in. Evero can get credit for putting his players in positions to succeed. The DC is known as a players coach who can get his squad to buy into his game plan and schemes. Indy isn’t the only team knocking on Evero’s door, so the rising coach will have options to choose from.

Don â€œWinkâ€ Martindale: Wink Martindale has been very vocal about his desire to become a head coach in the NFL. The defensive coordinator was let go by the Ravens last year before finding his way onto Brian Daboll’s coaching staff in New York. The Giants now find themselves in the playoffs with a well-tuned defense. Martindale has opted to wait until after the Giants’ playoff run before interviewing for the shop, but the 59-year-old will likely be very interested in the opportunity.

DeMeco Ryans: San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans has recently been requested for an interview by Indy. Ryans is considered one of the league’s most intelligent young defensive minds. The former NFL linebacker has worked his way up into his position over the years. Beginning his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach, the 38-year-old worked his way up as the Niners’ inside linebackers coach for three years before his promotion to DC. Under Ryans, the 49ers have had one of the best defenses in the league. A young coach could fit the time frame of a rebuild if the Colts plan on going that route.

Dan Quinn: Another former coach was most recently added to the list of candidates. Dan Quinn has many years of coaching under his belt. The defensive-minded coach was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons. Following his midseason firing in 2020, Quinn revived his career in Dallas with the Cowboys. If offered the job, Quinn has many options to choose from, assuming he makes the jump back into head coaching.

Mike Kafka: Another young NFL mind but on the offensive side of the ball. This season, Mike Kafka has done an outstanding job with the Giants’ offense. The former NFL quarterback has quickly worked his way up the coaching ranks through the Andy Reid coaching tree. Following New York’s success this season despite their lack of playmakers has been impressive, especially in the Giants’ playoff win over the Vikings this past weekend. Like fellow Giants’ coordinator Wink Martindale, Kafka will wait to interview for the position after the team’s playoff run. It will be exciting to see how Kafka’s offense in New York performs for the rest of the postseason.

Eric Bieniemy: Eric Bieniemy has been in the talks for a head coaching job for the last couple of off-seasons. The offensive-minded coach has found success working under head coach Andy Reid, and executives around the league have taken notice. Although Reid calls the plays for the Chiefs, Bieniemy has done an outstanding job of game planning and putting the Kansas City offense in a position to succeed. The fit in Indianapolis could be interesting to watch, and Bieniemy is bound to be called for a head coaching vacancy in due time.

Internal Candidates

Bubba Ventrone: Bubba Ventrone has consistently been one of the bright spots on the coaching staff for Indy. Ventrone has been the mind behind the Colts’ special teams and among the best in the league over the past couple of seasons. The former safety is known as a players’ coach and one of the most respected coaches within the Colts’ organization. Many individuals believed Ventrone could be the initial interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich. Perhaps this offseason, the special teams coordinator will indeed get his much-needed promotion.

Jeff Saturday: Jeff Saturday is an obvious name to mention in the head coaching search. Although his eight-game audition didn’t fare as well as he may have liked, it is evident that Colts’ owner Jim Irsay has a special relationship with his former player. Despite the Hall of Fame center’s lack of coaching experience, rumors are that Saturday is a legit candidate for the job.

The head coaching search in Indianapolis will be a situation to monitor entering the offseason. With an abundance of qualified candidates for the Colts’ to consider, it will be an interesting hiring process to follow.