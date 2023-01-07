Islanders' Mathew Barzal Missed Friday's Game with Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Mathew Barzal missed the game Friday for the New York Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Isles say Barzal day to day with lower body injury — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 7, 2023

Barzal is dealing with a lower-body injury that saw him miss the 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. The Islanders have been very tight-lipped regarding injuries all season long, so how long Barzal may be out of the lineup is unknown.

The Islanders just finished a western Canada road trip that saw them lose three out of four games. They are still in a playoff spot, but barely as they hold just a two-point edge over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Life won’t get any easier for the Isle as they return home Tuesday to play the Dallas Stars, currently in first place in the Central Division.