Mets OF Starling Marte May Not be Ready for Opening Day by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago

Starling Marte of the New York Mets may not be ready for Opening Day, Robert Sanchez of SNY.tv reports.

Marte underwent core muscle surgery in early November, and his recovery is going slower than expected. Originally it was thought Marte would be ready for the opening of spring training, but that is not likely now. Most people will tell you that spring training is too long for batters. They only need 40-50 at-bats to be ready for the regular season, so Marte not being ready on day one of Spring Training, while concerning, doesn’t mean he won’t play Opening Day. However, if he’s not ready by the second week of March, then his availability for the opening of the season will be in question.

The Mets could be in a battle royale to see who wins the National League East. This is a division with the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost in the World Series last season, and the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series the year before. However, the Mets are still the favorites to win the NL East this season at +135.