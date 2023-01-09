NFL Wild-Card Round Odds: Underdog Tom Brady Returns Can Brady and the Bucs get right just in time for a deep run? by Mike Cole 42 minutes ago

The Dallas Cowboys are favored on the road against Tom Brady in the NFL’s super wild-card round.

What could go wrong?

Despite the Bucs’ obvious flaws, it’s a bit surprising to see a Brady-led team getting points, especially at home, as is the case for Tampa Bay in the first-round finale. It’s even more jarring after watching the Cowboys lay an egg in a not-entirely-meaningless Week 18 road loss to the Washington Commanders.

Yet, as of Monday morning, the Cowboys are 3-point favorites in what has to be the highest-profile matchup of the NFL’s opening postseason weekend.

Here are the rest of the consensus opening betting lines for super wild-card weekend.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Seattle Seahawks at (-10) San Francisco 49ers, 43.5

(-1.5) Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 47

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

Miami Dolphins at (-11) Buffalo Bills, 44

New York Giants at (-3) Minnesota Vikings, 47.5

Baltimore Ravens at (-6.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 43.5

MONDAY, JAN. 16

(-3) Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 45