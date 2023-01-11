NHL Best Bets: Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Both teams enter this matchup with win streaks on the line as the Nashville Predators visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Predators are playing well, posting four straight victories and owning a 7-1-2 record over their last ten. The Maple Leafs have also won a pair of games and are 6-3-1 over that same sample. Nashville is trying to dig itself out of an early-season hole, and they’re on the path to doing so. However, they still need to string more wins together to get back into the playoff picture. This is the first of two matchups between these teams.

These teams couldn’t be more different, with the Predators scoring by committee and possessing strong defense and goaltending, while the Maple Leafs rely on their superstars.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Predators should continue riding Juuse Saros, while the Maple Leafs are expected to do the same with Matt Murray. The Predators netminder has a 15-10-5 record with a .921 save percentage, while Murray is 10-4-2 with a .916 save percentage. It wasn’t a problem in November and December, but there have been some goaltending issues for the Maple Leafs, which could benefit the Preds tonight.

Nashville has done an excellent job during this recent win streak, and it hasn’t been against poor competition, beating the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals over that stretch. As a result, targeting the visitors at +146 has value that deserves backing.

Best Bet: Predators moneyline (+146)

The Maple Leafs are one of the more consistent teams, tallying the seventh-highest goals per game while being a defensive juggernaut with the third-lowest goals allowed. Goals haven’t come as easily for the Predators, sitting 26th. However, they’re a more respectable 14th in goals allowed. Over the Predators’ last five games, three have seen seven or more goals scored, while the Leafs have seen similar numbers. The total for tonight’s matchup is set at 6.5, and with the styles these teams embody, it’s hard to see a high-scoring affair. There’s potential value in the under at -115.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-115)

The Predators don’t have the offensive stars that the Maple Leafs do, but they have a few players that offer value on this slate. Matt Duchene has continued to be a significant offensive contributor for Nashville, with 30 points in 38 games on the campaign. The Preds create a lot of offense through their defense, and Duchene is a beneficiary, which should lead bettors in his direction. With the Maple Leafs’ playstyle, the Preds will need Duchene to play a role offensively, so there’s value in targeting him to score at +250.

Best Prop: Matt Duchene to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+250)